Morgan Stanley Trims Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Target Price to $12.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.9 %

HPE opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

