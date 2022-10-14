Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.