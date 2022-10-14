Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

NYSE WPM opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

