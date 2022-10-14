Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

