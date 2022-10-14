Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.22.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$84.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

