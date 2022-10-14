Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Lowered by Analyst

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$558.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.26 billion and a PE ratio of 205.13. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$23.03 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.07.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

