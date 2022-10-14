Morgan Stanley Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $71.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTAP. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.28.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

