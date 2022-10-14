Morgan Stanley Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $45.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.14.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,939,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $51,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $1,939,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,110 shares of company stock worth $5,009,177 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

