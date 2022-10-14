Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.81.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.5 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
