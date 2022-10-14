JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Target Price to GBX 56

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

LYG opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 263,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

