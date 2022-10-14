Morgan Stanley Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $68.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.55.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $309.50.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

