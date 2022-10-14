Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of LAZR opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500 in the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.