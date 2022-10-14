NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

