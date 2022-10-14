Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,431.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,337,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,595,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.