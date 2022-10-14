LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $270.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $248.27 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.