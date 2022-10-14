The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Target Price to $13.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.73.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $608,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.