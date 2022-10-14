The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target to $9.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,208,907 shares of company stock valued at $14,578,765. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

