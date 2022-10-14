The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $30.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEGA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.70.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $131.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

