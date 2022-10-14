Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $66.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.46.

Shares of MGA opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Magna International by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $5,380,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 6.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Magna International by 9,929.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $9,227,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

