Morgan Stanley Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $124.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.55.

NYSE:CVS opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,784,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $596,754,000 after buying an additional 136,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

