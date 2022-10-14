Morgan Stanley Boosts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $12.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

