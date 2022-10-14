James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

James River Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. James River Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

