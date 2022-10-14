StockNews.com Lowers Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

