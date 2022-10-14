Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 580,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.