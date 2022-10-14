StockNews.com Lowers Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BELFB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.53. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.00. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

