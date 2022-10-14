Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.05 million, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 265,298 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 189,447 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $2,960,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

