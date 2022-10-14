BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 343.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,645 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

