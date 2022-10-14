Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JCI opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

