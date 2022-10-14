Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of RDN opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

