Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Genesco has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $542.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.