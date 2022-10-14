Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Genesco Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Genesco has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $542.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
