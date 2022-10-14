Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TOL. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
Shares of TOL stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.
Featured Stories
