Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Axonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axonics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Axonics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.