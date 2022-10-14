Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ENOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

