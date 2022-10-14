SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

SI-BONE stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $90,737.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $94,455.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,557.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,860 shares of company stock valued at $412,539. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.