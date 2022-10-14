IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.