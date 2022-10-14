Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $110.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.17% from the company’s current price.

PRFT has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Perficient by 18.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

