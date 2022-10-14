Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.29). Equities research analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

