Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Trading Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

