Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC grew its position in Avantor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

