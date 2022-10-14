Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 221 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AON opened at $281.50 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AON. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.