Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $201.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

