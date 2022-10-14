Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

