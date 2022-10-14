Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

