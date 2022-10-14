Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

NYSE:AJG opened at $178.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

