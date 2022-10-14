Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,472.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $18.05 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $165.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading

