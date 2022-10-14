Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after buying an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

Insider Activity

Seagen Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $133.53 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.30.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.