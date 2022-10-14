Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $433,826,000 after buying an additional 268,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $545,022,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

NYSE APTV opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

