Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 49.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 123,935 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 35.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after buying an additional 90,416 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after buying an additional 84,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $891,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $891,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

