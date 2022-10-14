Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,655 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SPH opened at $16.16 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.33 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 12.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 46.76%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

