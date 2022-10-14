Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

