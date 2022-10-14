Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $151.00 at MKM Partners

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average is $131.68.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

